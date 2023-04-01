The Stone Memorial Panthers dropped a 7-0 soccer decision Tuesday night at Rhea County High School in Evensville. The Eagles are one of the premier programs in the state, and they showed that against the Panthers.
“We still have the same struggle we’ve been having so far this season,” said Stone coach Dan Richard. “We’re having difficulty getting out of the midfield and not enough good touches in the offense to position ourselves for good shots.”
The Eagles got on the board early with a goal in the sixth minute of action Tuesday. They followed up with another goal in the 10th minute and then moved the margin to 3-0 with a third goal right before halftime.
Rhea County added four more goals in the second half of play. The Eagles scored in the 41st minute of the period and then scored three more goals between the 50th and 59th minute of action to post the final 7-0 margin.
“We took a third of the shots our opponents did and it shows on the scoreboard,” Richard said. “The team continues to play with heart and determination all the way through the game. We need to score soon so that we can keep that up.”
The Panthers must now prepare to hit the road April 4 for a trip to DeKalb County. The match is set to start at 6 p.m.
“Rhea County, a 3A school, definitely outplayed us tonight,” Richard said. “We appreciate the opportunity to learn more about ourselves from this game.”
Stone Memorial lost the junior varsity game 6-0.
