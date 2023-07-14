Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.