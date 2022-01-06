Stone Memorial junior receiver Kaleb Flowers was recently named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association All-State football team as an athlete, the association announced earlier this week.
Flowers was named as an Athlete for his efforts at both receiver and defensive back.
“He earned it, and was deserving on both sides of the ball,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “He set the school career receiving record with his season numbers this year.”
Flowers totaled 848 receiving yards on 47 receptions. He also hauled in 12 touchdowns.
“There’s no explaining it,” Flowers said. “The feeling is awesome. Working all year to try and get something like this is incredible. I’m thankful, and I’m so excited to be in this position.”
“He’s a big-play guy and a tone setter on defense,” Samber added. “He had 80 tackles and was always big fitting in the box. We structure our defense around him in a lot of ways.”
Flowers’ offensive impact was more than his one-on-one ability.
“He’s a big piece,” Samber added. “There were a couple teams that shifted their safeties to him, and that opened up other guys. We throw it in his area a lot. I can think of many calls this year where it wasn’t the play call, but the player.”
Flowers had multiple highlights throughout the season; a toe-tapping touchdown grab vs. Lenoir City; three touchdowns and an interception in the first quarter at Livingston Academy; and a big touchdown vs. Upperman.
However, Flowers’ favorite memory comes from a late-season contest in Roane County.
“When it was fourth-and-goal against Kingston late, and we tied it up,” Flowers said on his favorite moment of 2021.
The Panthers drove down the field and hit Flowers on a short TD pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds remaining, ultimately giving the Panthers a victory.
Following up an all-state season is a challenge Flowers looks forward to.
“I’m definitely going to work and see how much more I can do,” he said.
“It’s exciting,” Samber added. “He’s started for us on some level since his freshman year. With the work he’s putting in, I’m excited to see what he can do. I don’t think there’s a ceiling.”
