An impressive District 7AA tennis tournament by Stone Memorial High School has three Lady Panthers advancing to the Region 4AA tournament May 16 in Hendersonville.
SMHS sophomore Rachel Houston won the district singles championship, winning two matches Monday and finishing her season undefeated in District 7AA play.
In her first match, she defeated Bailey Allred from Livingston, 6-1, 6-0.
In the finals, Houston defeated Scotie Stroud of Cookeville, 6-3, 6-1, for the district singles championship.
In doubles action, SMHS sophomores Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens played two tough matches and finished runners-up in the district tournament.
Their first match was a three-set duel as they won 6-7, 6-0, 6-1 against a tough Cookeville team of Sarah Williams and Skylar Williams.
In the championship, they lost 5-7, 2-6 to the Cookeville team of Adeline Moore and Katie Rohr.
More photos from the District 7AA tournament available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.