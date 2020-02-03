The Stone Memorial Panthers improved to 4-1 in District 6AAA play Friday night with a 53-47 victory over Rhea County.
“Every game is not going to be aesthetically pleasing,” s aid SMHS coach Neil Capps. “They’re not always going to be perfect, so we have to make sure we’re doing those little things to make plays.
“I’m proud of them. They overcame a lot of adversity.”
After a sluggish first half, Stone Memorial trailed 27-22 at halftime.
“The kids looked each other in the eye at halftime, and had to come out and make plays,” Capps said. “I left it with them; I wanted them to take ownership and they did.”
A strong third quarter on the defensive end held Rhea County to only four third-quarter points, as the Panthers and Golden Eagles were tied at 31 going into the fourth quarter.
Stone Memorial was able to grab the lead early in the quarter and never gave it up on their way to a 53-47 victory.
“We gave up 20 points in the second half compared to 19 in the first quarter,” Capps said. “We defended much better and got stops in the second half.
“We got some really good bench minutes out of Will Hecker and Dylan Whittenburg,” Capps added. “Between them, they hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter. We hate that Kaleb McCoy is down, but it’s next man up. You’re going to have to have guys step up like them.”
Hunter Wattenbarger and Zach Boyd finished in double-figures for SMHS as Wattenbarger posted 11 points and three assists, while Boyd had 10 points and five rebounds.
The win improves Stone Memorial to 16-7 overall and 4-1 in District 6AAA play.
Up next for SMHS is a trip to Warren County on Tuesday.
“We’re about to turn into road warriors,” Capps said. “We’ve got Warren and Cookeville on the road this week. Obviously, that’s a massive week for us. Warren is playing very well right now, and that’s going to be a tall task.”
Stone Memorial (53): Hunter Wattenbarger 11, Zach Boyd 10, Will Hecker 9, Dylan Whittenburg 8, Zach Street 8, Chris Coudriet 4, Nathan Wyatt 2, Jack Eldridge 1
