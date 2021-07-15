The annual Stone Memorial High School boys basketball camp was back in action this year after a 2020 layoff.
“It went great,” said SMHS head boys basketball coach Neil Capps. “I’m tickled to have the kids we had. We had kids that really competed and got after it, and there was a lot of learning.”
Capps and the Panther basketball team put on the three-day camp for kids in elementary school.
“I’m happy with the efforts of our older guys and staff. I’m appreciative of the efforts they put in.”
The camp is a way for Capps and the Panthers to take a more fun approach to the game.
“When you’re getting kids in second and third grade and they’re just getting into the game, they’re absolutely a ball to watch,” he said. “You’ll have a handful at every age that are really competitive and play hard. You get a lot of different skill levels and skill sets out here. It’s fun to see.”
The camp had about 40 campers this season and focused on fundamental skills, including passing, rebounding, defense and shooting.
