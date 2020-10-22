Friday night will see the Stone Memorial Panthers return to Panther Stadium after an unplanned off week last Friday.
Originally scheduled to take Oct. 9 off, Stone Memorial made a last-minute schedule change and faced Rockwood due to the Tigers’ game against Cumberland County being canceled due to COVID-19.
SMHS was supposed to face the Jets last Friday, but the two-week quarantine for CCHS canceled that game as well.
Now Stone Memorial, (3-5, 1-3) will host Smith County in a non-region contest.
Smith County enters Friday with an identical 3-5 overall record but holds a 3-1 Region 4-3A record.
The Owls have victories over York Institute, Sequatchie County and Cannon County this season and losses to Macon County, Gordonsville, Upperman, Livingston Academy and DeKalb County.
Last season saw Stone Memorial travel to Carthage and defeat Smith County 16-13 in a rain-soaked contest.
In order to replicate last season’s victory, Stone Memorial must limit costly mistakes, including penalties in crucial situations.
Stone Memorial quarterback Bryant Carter’s performance will be key, as the do-it-all quarterback will look to spark the Panther offense to their fourth victory of the season.
Look for running back Nick Coble to Carter, and big-play targets Jeremy Faalafua and Quincy Hunter will line up at the receiver positions.
Defensively, Stone Memorial will look to continue the first-half success against the run they had against Rockwood before the bye week and limit big plays over the top.
Smith County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
