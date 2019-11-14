The Coordinated School Health Team at Stone Memorial High School hosted the eighth annual Panther Dash Nov. 2.
It featured a 5K race and a 1-mile fun run/walk for all ages.
The 5K overall male winner was Woody Gregory with a time of 24:16.
The 5K overall female winner was Vickie Wyatt with a time of 29:28.
Rachel Bolin received the best costume award.
Panther Dash proceeds benefit the SMHS Coordinated School Health Program and a donation is made to Christmas on the Mountain Toy Drive.
Stone Memorial would like to thank sponsors for their support.
Gold sponsors were Tennessee Coordinated School Health, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cameron Sexton, Strong Insurance, Progressive Savings Bank and SMHS Avia-tion.
Silver sponsors were Flowers Bakery, A-1 Storag and Boyd Family Eye Care
Bronze sponsors were Food City, Papa John’s, Avron Truss, Priceless IGA, Pampered Chef-Becky Smith, Allstate Brad Harman Agency, East Tennessee Dodge, Aflac of Tennessee, Cumberland County Playhouse, Woodmen Life, Tabor’s, Save-A-Lot, Shadden Tire Pros, and Sunshine Cleaners.
A special thank you to Dale Safdie for the T-shirt design.
SMHS would also like to thank the many volunteers who made this event a huge success.
The school looks forward to next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.