The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers split a pair of weekend contests as they won at Macon County Friday night and fell to Clarkrange on Saturday.
At Macon County
Friday saw Stone Memorial pick up a road District 7AAA victory, 56-32, over Macon County.
“I’m so happy for our kids,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They (Macon) gave us all we wanted back at our place a few weeks ago. We knew we had to take care of business.”
SMHS senior Katie Adkisson led the charge, posting 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.
Rachel Houston also scored double figures with 10 points and 4 rebounds.
Freshman Kortney Headrick had nine points 12 rebounds in the SMHS victory.
The Lady Panthers trailed only twice at 6-5 and 8-7 early in the first half before grabbing a 21-14 halftime lead as Lily Hinch hit a buzzer-beating jumpshot from the right side.
A strong third-quarter performance put SMHS up 39-24 going into the fourth period, where they cruised to a 56-32 final.
Stone Memorial (56): Katie Adkisson 17, Rachel Houston 10, Kortney Headrick 9, Lily Hinch 8, Adison Howard 6, Madison Lefebvre 2, Laney Wiley 2, Taylor Guthrie 2
At Clarkrange
The Class A No. 5 Lady Buffaloes used a strong second half performance to take down SMHS, 60-38.
Headrick posted 19 points against Clarkrange to lead SMHS, followed by 9 points from Howard.
The teams were knotted at 10 points each following the first period.
Clarkrange went ahead 20-16 by halftime before a strong third period put them up 41-28 after three and 60-38 to end the game.
Stone Memorial is currently 8-15 overall and 3-7 in District 7AAA play.
SMHS girls travel to Knox Webb on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (38): Kortney Headrick 19, Adison Howard 9, Katie Adkisson 7, Taylor Guthrie 2, Emily Hazelton 1
