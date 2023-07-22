Editor’s Note: The following is an installment in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
Dylan Nelson, the head tennis coach at Stone Memorial High School, said he had a good feeling last year when school started about just how good his girls’ team could be.
After having a successful 2022 campaign, he dared to think the Lady Panthers may be able to have another big year in 2023.
But not only did Stone Memorial come up big for the second straight year, the Lady Panthers exceeded all expectations.
Nelson’s squad won the district title with an impressive win over Cookeville and followed that up with a victory over Hendersonville in the region.
District and region champs in the same year? It had never been done before in SMHS history.
“I always take the approach that you can win any match or lose any match on any given day, so I don’t try to put too much expectation on the kids,” Nelson said. “We had a lot of success in 2022, losing in the district final in a close match.
“However, we brought back basically the same team. I thought we would be at least able to contend again at the district level. However, this year we met and exceed my expectations.”
The Lady Panthers’ record-breaking season was impressive enough to earn
them the Crossville Chronicle Award for Team of the Year at Stone
Memorial High School. The voting was done in conjunction with coaches at the school.
“It is a pretty big honor for this team,” said Nelson. “It is a little surprising because it was a successful season for so many teams at Stone Memorial. But to get this honor is so cool.”
The team includes senior Tina Tung, juniors Isabelle Aikens, Carrie
Houston, Rachel Houston, Nicole Ranson, Ellie Smith and Phoebe Smith;
sophomores Courtney Calhoun, Sydney Rally, Cheyenne Shencavitz, Sara
Ramierz-Manuel and Shabih Momin; and freshman Jayne Warlick.
“I honestly think the loss to Green Hill this past season was important for us,” Nelson said. “We hadn’t lost up until then. We were pretty much on a roll, but they beat us pretty handily. I think it was a wake up call. We knew we had a lot of work to do. After that, we picked it up where we left off. We played Cookeville the very next day and won.”
Nelson said his squad was pretty balanced during the season. The Lady Panthers picked up most of their points in the singles competitions, however the doubles became successful later in the campaign.
“Ironically, the doubles came around to really help us later in the season,” the coach said. “Earlier we looked like we were going to be poised to be a singles team, but our depth is so good. There are interchangeable spots at the four, five, six and seven positions on the roster.
“It also helped us to have some very competitive individuals. Tina, Rachel, Carrie, Isabelle - they all grind and are willing to tough it out. They were very good at focusing on the match in front of them.”
That philosophy was brought to the forefront last season as Tung, the No. 4 seed on the Stone Memorial lineup, actually made it all the way to the region tournament. That effort showed a lot about the Lady Panthers’ depth.
The 2023 record-breaking campaign will be difficult for the Stone girls to live up to. However, Nelson said his team is already gearing up for it.
“It would be cool to see if we can make it to the region for a second straight year,” Nelson said. “We’ve got a couple of kids coming up from our middle school program, and they could contribute, if not right away, in the next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.