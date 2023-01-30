Neil Capps, the boys head basketball coach at Stone Memorial, knew going into the Panthers’ game Friday against White County, it was going to be a battle. The Warriors are richly talented and very well-coached, Capps said, and Sparta is always one of the most difficult atmospheres to play in.
Capps was right on the money early as White County rushed out to a big double-digit lead, giving Stone Memorial trouble on both ends of the floor. However, the Panthers came fighting back to eventually take the lead and hold on for the 81-67 victory.
“We gave up 26 points in the first quarter and that is without a doubt the highest scoring quarter we’ve given up this season,” said Capps. “White County played with a lot of passion and emotion and they took it to us. [White County] coach [Eric] Mitchell had them ready to play and they flat out competed.”
The win improves Stone Memorial to 19-3 for the year and 9-0 in the district. White County falls to 14-10, 4-5 in league play.
“We were not ready to play, and that’s on me,” Capps said. “In that second quarter we turned the corner, flipped the switch and that’s when we realized we were going to have to fight and compete to get out of here. The rest of the last three quarters, we did that. We competed, we executed, and we competed better defensively. I was just really proud to be able to come into a really good basketball environment and get a win.”
White County rushed out to a 26-18 advantage after the first period. But Stone Memorial came back and, behind the shooting of Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey, took a 45-39 lead at halftime. The Panthers opened it up to double digits, 67-50, heading into the fourth quarter.
Cade Capps led Stone Memorial with 30 points in the game. Bilbrey added 22 and Brady Lane chipped in with nine. Jayden Eldridge totaled six points, while Preston Mayberry and Wyatt Grothe scored five points each. Blake Holt had two points, as did Connor Bowman.
Tomas Paul and Japheth Richmond had 19 points each for White County.
“Tomas Paul can attack, he’s really good off the bounce,” coach Capps said. “The [Jack] Davis kid is really solid going downhill. Japheth is a really good athlete, runs the floor well, plays strong around the rim. They have a lot of weapons, they’re a dangerous team.”
White County made a run late, cutting the Stone Memorial margin to single digits before the Panthers pushed back for the win.
“We knew White County would make a push in the second half, but I really liked how we competed,” coach Capps said. “We just needed to be able to handle the basketball, take care of it, knock down free throws, and execute defensively.
“We have a lot of things we need to work on defensively, because down the stretch, you win games on defense. There’s going to be nights when it is 42-40, so your defense will carry you through.”
