Stone Memorial saw its boys basketball season come to a close Saturday night, as the Panthers fell to Class AAA No. 6 East Hamilton, 66-38.
The game was the final contest for Panther seniors Jack Eldridge, Zach Boyd, Chris Coudriet, Will Hecker, Kaleb McCoy and Riley Day.
“I’m happy with these seniors,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “I’m thankful for them. They’re quality young men that play really hard. They’re going to be quality men and quality leaders in society when they’re older.”
Hecker went out in style, posting 19 points in the region quarterfinal game. Eldridge chipped in eight points for the Panthers.
Stone Memorial finished the season at 10-13 overall.
Stone Memorial (38): Will Hecker 19, Jack Eldridge 8, Zach Boyd 5, Matthew Bilbrey 2, Kaleb McCoy 2, Chris Coudriet 2
