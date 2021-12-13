Stone Memorial fell in their District 7AAA opener Friday at DeKalb County, 67-58.
SMHS freshman Cade Capps led his team in scoring with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Matthew Bilbrey and Connor Bowman also hit double figures, as Bilbrey posted 16 points, six rebounds and four assists while Bowman had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Stone Memorial led after a high-scoring first quarter, 20-17.
DeKalb County locked in defensively in the second quarter, holding SMHS to only two second-period points to lead 35-22 at halftime.
Stone Memorial cut the DCHS lead to eight points late in the fourth period, but got no closer as DeKalb County won by a final of 67-58.
Up next, SMHS hosts District 7AAA opponent Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (58): Cade Capps 20, Matthew Bilbrey 16, Connor Bowman 10, Blake Holt 6, Dylan Whittenburg 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.