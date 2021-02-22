The third showdown between Stone Memorial and White County didn’t go the way SMHS had hoped, as the Warriors defeated the Panthers 62-55 in Saturday’s District 6AAA semifinal game in Sparta.
“We just didn’t make plays down the stretch,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “When you give good teams with good players extra chances, it builds confidence and momentum for them.”
White County was led by Mr. Basketball finalist and Ole Miss signee Grant Slatten, who posted 36 points for the Warriors.
“Slatten’s not going to turn it over, and he’s going to make free throws,” Capps added. “When you’re trailing them, they’re going to try and suck the air out of the ball. They never let us claw back in it. We fought all the way to the end, but didn’t make enough plays to seal the deal.”
Stone Memorial’s offensive attack was balanced, as four players scored at least nine points. Senior Will Hecker led the way with 14 points and four rebounds.
Senior Zach Boyd posted 13 points and nine rebounds, while guard Matthew Bilbrey recorded 10 points and three assists.
Stone Memorial came out hot, taking an 11-6 lead over the Warriors after one period.
The Panthers grew that lead to double-digits (24-14) in the second period before White County settled in and cut their deficit to six, 24-18, at halftime.
White County used a strong third quarter to take a 40-37 lead over the Panthers going into the fourth.
The Warriors slowly pulled away and sealed the contest at the free-throw line to win by a final score of 62-55.
Stone Memorial will host Cookeville in the District 6AAA consolation round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Photos, video and more from the contests are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Stone Memorial (55): Will Hecker 14, Zach Boyd 13, Matthew Bilbrey 10, Chris Coudriet 9, Jack Eldridge 6, Dylan Whittenburg 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.