Stone Memorial and Oak Ridge met on the diamond Friday night in a clash of Class AAA programs, and the visiting Wildcats left Crossville with a 10-6 victory.
The Panthers tallied more hits than Oak Ridge (11-6), but walks and errors were the difference as the Panthers walked six Oak Ridge batters and recorded three errors.
After Oak Ridge struck in the top of the first inning, Stone Memorial answered with a run in the bottom of the frame as Alex Sixkiller found first safely via error, scoring Cameron McDonald to
tie the game at one run each.
Stone Memorial took the lead in the bottom of the second as Ethan Todd scored on a passed ball to give SMHS a 2-1 advantage.
Oak Ridge took control of the contest with a massive third inning, scoring seven runs in the frame.
After posting three runs, the Wildcats hit a two-out grand slam to take an 8-2 lead over SMHS.
Stone Memorial chipped away at the deficit in the bottom of the third as a Sixkiller double scored Anthony Sherrill, making the score 8-3.
Oak Ridge posted another run in the top of the fourth, going ahead 9-3 before a Braden Looper single scored Todd, making the score 9-4.
The Wildcats posted their 10th run in the top of the fifth.
SMHS answered via another Sixkiller dou-
ble, this time scoring Dylan Whittenburg to
cut Oak Ridge’s lead to 10-5.
Stone Memorial scored again in the bottom of the seventh as McDonald made it home via a bases-loaded walk, making the final score 10-6 in favor of Oak Ridge.
McDonald, Whittenburg, Sixkiller and Todd each recorded two hits on the day.
Sixkiller posted two RBIs and two doubles. McDonald scored two runs and stole two bases for the Panthers.
Stone Memorial fell to 8-4 overall with Saturday’s loss. SMHS returned to District 6AAA play on Monday with a trip to Rhea County. The Golden Eagles will come to Crossville on Tuesday, weather permitting, at 6 p.m.
The Panthers defeated Rhea County in their last meeting, which came in 2019’s District 6AAA tournament.
Stone Memorial is scheduled to host DeKalb County on Thursday and travel to Watertown on Friday.
