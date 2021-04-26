The Stone Memorial Panthers fell at Livingston Academy in a heartbreaker on Thursday, 2-1.
The contest went to double-overtime before the homestanding Wildcats scored the golden goal.
Isaac Miller found the back of the net off an assist by Kevin Manning in the 34th minute.
Keeper Gavin Potter recorded 10 saves against the Wildcats.
Stone Memorial played at White County on Monday and hosts Upperman on Tuesday in District 6AA action.
SMHS will host DeKalb County on Thursday in their final regular-season contest before district tournament action begins.
