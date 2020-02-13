After Monday’s tough loss at Cookeville, the Stone Memorial Panthers needed a strong performance Tuesday against Clarkrange.
“Strong” is an understatement.
The Panthers dominated from the opening tip, defeating the visiting Buffaloes 73-39 in non-district action.
Twelve Panthers recorded points in the victory, with five scoring at least eight points.
Stone Memorial wasted no time taking control of the contest as they led 19-1 late in the first quarter.
SMHS led 37-13 at halftime.
The strong performance went into the second half as Stone Memorial led 62-26 after three quarters.
In the 73-39 win, sophomore point guard Hunter Wattenbarger totaled 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in three quarters of play.
Guard Dylan Whittenburg had 11 points and four assists off the bench for the Panthers.
A balance of efficient offense and strong defense was the story of the night for SMHS.
Offensively, the Panthers shot 62.2% from the field and recorded 24 assists.
Defensively, Stone Memorial held Clarkange to only 30.3% shooting, while forcing the Buffaloes into 22 turnovers.
SMHS scored 26 points off turnovers and had 28 points in the paint.
Stone Memorial improves to 17-9 overall with the win. SMHS will take the court for their final regular season contest Friday when they host White County in a key District 6AAA contest.
Stone Memorial (73): Hunter Wattenbarger 11, Dylan Whittenburg 11, Will Hecker 9, Zach Boyd 9, Zach Street 8, Chris Coudriet 6, Jack Eldridge 5, Andre Flores 5, Rayce Boston 3, Riley Day 3, Nolan Wyatt 2, Blake Holt 1
