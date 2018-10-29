The Coordinated School Health team at Stone Memorial High School is hosting the seventh annual Panther Dash on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
The dash features a 5K race and one-mile fun run. The Panther Dash is the 5th race of the Healthier TN race series where participation in three of seven races earns a 15K finishers’ medal.
The 5K route begins at SMHS with the first mile on campus and then proceeds onto Cook Rd, passing by Roane State Community College and continuing to the I-40 overpass and back. The one-mile fun run is held on the campus of Stone Memorial.
Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The proceeds will be used to provide free fresh fruit Fridays for students and to host the annual SMHS Health Fair in the spring. The team will also make a charitable contribution to Christmas on the Mountain Toy Drive.
The registration fee is $20 if postmarked by Oct. 26, which includes a t-shirt. After Oct. 26, the entry fee is $25, with a t-shirt while supplies last. Cumberland County students in pre-K through 12th grade receive a discounted price of $15.
Awards will be given for the following: 5K- top male, top female, and 3-deep to males and females in the different age divisions. The fastest 5 participants in the one-mile will also receive medals. Team awards include the fastest 5K team and the school with the most student participants.
For more information, check out the school website at smhspanthers.ccschools.k12tn.net (under Panther News) or contact Kelly Smith at 931-484-5767 or ksmith3@ccschools.k12tn.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.