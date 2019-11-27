The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers continued their red-hot start to this season on Tuesday with a dominant victory over the East Hamilton Hurricanes, 79-55.
“That’s another solid, talented team that came here tonight,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “It’s cool to watch our girls answer the call when we throw those tough situations at them.”
Offensive production was the focus for Buck and SMHS in Tuesday’s contest, and they delivered their highest point total of the season.
“We had a good weekend in Cookeville, but offensively we were off a little bit,” Buck added. “We hadn’t executed like we could. That was our focus, and they went out and did a good job.”
Four Lady Panthers scored double-figures in the victory. Junior Tessa Miller finished the contest with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead SMHS. Sophomore guard Annah Goss contributed five three-pointers on her way to 17 points.
“We knew East Hamilton was going to be hard,” said Miller. “The best part about this team is we don’t have one standout player. Tonight we had five girls in double-digits. It was a really good game and a team effort.”
Stone Memorial won comfortably despite limited minutes from senior forward Emma Capps, who averaged 23 points per game prior to Tuesday’s contest. The Gardner-Webb signee tweaked her knee early in the game and sat the duration for precautionary reasons.
“We played for her,” Miller said. “We knew that it was going to be a lot harder offensively, but that just gave us more reason to share the ball. We had a lot of people step up and fill her spot.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the first period on three made three-pointers from sophomore Katie Adkisson. SMHS was able to that lead to 41-22 by halftime.
Stone Memorial kept its foot on the gas in the third period, leading 60-33 going into the final quarter. The Lady Panthers led by as many as 30 points before pulling their starters on their way to a 79-55 victory.
“Execution wise, there’s still a lot of things,” Buck said on improvements that can be made. “Defensively, we have been really locked in.”
SMHS improved to 4-0 on the season with Tuesday’s victory. The Lady Panthers will be back in action next Monday at York before returning to Crossville to host Franklin County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (79): Tessa Miller 19, Annah Goss 17, Katie Adkisson 11, Mattie Buck 10, Keaton Freitag 10, Skylar Dishman 5, Chloe Roark 4, Emma Capps 3
