SMHS Colorguard.jpeg

The SMHS Colorguard placed first at the Volunteer Classic Marching Band Competition held Oct. 22. Congratulations to Michaela Smith, Macy Greebe, Nicole Ranson, Marla Ashburn, Amelia Nunn, Abigail Sisco, Sydni Smith, Alyssa Harris and instructor Brandon Michael. Madysn Hall placed first in division as the drum major, percussion placed second, and the band itself placed second by half a point. 

Tags

Trending Video