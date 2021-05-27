Stone Memorial Lady Panther Mattie Buck will continue her basketball career into college, as the SMHS senior recently signed with Trevecca Nazarene University out of Nashville. Buck, seated center, is pictured with her Lady Panther teammates at a signing ceremony earlier in the month. Buck is the daughter of Stone Memorial head coach Mike Buck and Tracy Buck.
SMHS’ Buck signs with Trevecca Nazarene
