Stone Memorial senior Brady Brewer finished his individual season Tuesday morning at the Region 3 Large class golf tournament at Cleveland Country Club. Brewer shot an 80 during the rain-soaked round in Cleveland, following up his 69 in the district golf match last week at Golden Eagle Country Club.
SMHS’ Brewer wraps up season at region
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dale C. Robbins, 61, of Crossville, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. He was born on Dec. 31, 1958, in Jellico, TN. The son of late D.C. and Barbara Robbins, he worked for years as a bus driver for Cumberland County Schools and Aviagen as a lawn care professional. He was also a faithful and dedica…
Columbus Wayne Keyes Sr., 70, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Monterey, son of the late Columbus Washington Keyes and Erma Belle (Tabor) Keyes. Wayne was a member of the Clear Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by wife, Carlene Keyes of Cr…
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, one arrested in Saturday shooting
- Friends: One dead, one jailed in Doris Dr. shooting
- Man threatens to kill officer during arrest
- County wins $2K judgment against property owner
- BOE holds on mask mandate
- Shooting suspect nabbed in Georgia
- One stabbed, one arrested in domestic incident
- Defendant accused of showing up for court intoxicated
- One dies in Hwy. 70 W crash
- Week six high school football scores
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.