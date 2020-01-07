The Stone Memorial Panthers improved their winning streak to seven games on Monday night as they defeated the visiting Farragut Admirals 69-53.
Zach Boyd led the way for SMHS, as he recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 8-11 from the field.
Chris Coudriet (15 points) and Jack Eldridge (13 points, seven rebounds) also hit double-figures for the Panthers.
“I was tickled with our overall effort tonight,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “It was a good effort start to finish. I like the way we defended early.
“We were executing and patient offensively,” he added. “To score 39 points in a half is solid. Any time we’re shooting like that, we’ll take it.”
Stone Memorial led 22-9 after one quarter and 39-26 at halftime.
Farragut was able to cut the SMHS lead to single digits in the third period before the Panthers recovered to go ahead 50-37 at the end of the frame.
“We had a little lull,” Capps said. “We were pressing mentally. We settled down and got back in rhythm.”
“We were able to establish an inside game. When you have 32 points from your big guys, I can’t ask more.”
SMHS went on to win by a final score of 69-53. The Panthers are now 11-5 overall and host Science Hill on Saturday.
Stone Memorial (69): Zach Boyd 17, Chris Coudriet 15, Jack Eldridge 13, Zach Street 9, Will Hecker 7, Riley Day 4, Hunter Wattenbarger 3, Rayce Boston 1
*Photos by Madeline Moore*
