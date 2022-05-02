The Stone Memorial Panthers baseball team added two wins to their record in the later part of last week as they defeated Bledsoe County and Oak Ridge.
SMHS vs. Oak Ridge
Friday’s non-district baseball game between Oak Ridge and Stone Memorial was filled with excitement as the Panthers won it in walk-off fashion against Oak Ridge, 7-6.
With two outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, SMHS outfielder Wade Wilson stepped to the plate with the game tied at 6 runs each.
Wilson was then hit by a pitch, scoring Colin Tiegs for the game-winning run.
Patience in the batter’s box was key for Stone Memorial to set up the win as they drew five walks and one hit-by-pitch in the seventh inning.
With the bases loaded, Will Magnusson drew a walk to score Bryce Elmore, making the score 6-5.
Ethan Todd drew a bases-loaded walk on the ensuing at-bat to score Dylan Whittenburg, tying the game at 6 runs each, setting up Wil-son’s hit-by-pitch to win the game.
Whittenburg went 2-3 with a double, 2 RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
On the mound, Braden Looper recorded the win, going 6 innings and striking out four.
SMHS vs. Bledsoe County
Friday’s win follows Thursday’s 13-3 non-district victory over Bledsoe County by mercy rule in six innings.
SMHS tallied 17 hits and 11 RBIs in the victory, led by Tiegs’ 4-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored performance.
Whittenburg and Looper each went 3-4 with Whittenburg scoring 3 runs and recording 2 RBIs.
Four runs in the second and fourth innings propelled the Panthers to their win.
SMHS improved to 13-9 overall and hosted Warren County on Monday.
The Panthers travel to Monterey on Tuesday.
