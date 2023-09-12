Stone Memorial High School officials have announced the 2023 homecoming court. It includes, front row, Zolah Beeler, Evan Slone, Aubrey Durant, Apple Dillard, Gage Kemmer; middle row, Waylon Lakens, Alvin Lane, Rhapsody Thetford, Lily Johnson, Karys Wilson, Savanna Amos, Chelsea Noble, Eli Davenport; and back row, Garrett Thompson, Nick Osmun and Levi Wood.
Homecoming will be Sept. 15 during the Panthers’ home game with Meigs County.
