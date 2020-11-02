A rough start against Friendship Christian doomed the Stone Memorial Panthers early in their regular season finale against the Commanders, 35-8.
“The first nine minutes was the worst football we’ve played since I’ve been here,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We couldn’t handle a snap, busted a few coverages, and it was not good.”
In the first quarter, Friendship Christian scored three touchdowns and SMHS turned the ball over twice to give the Commanders a 21-0 lead going into the second period.
Stone Memorial’s woes continued into the second period as Friendship scored to open the second period, taking a 28-0 lead with 10:49 left until halftime.
Stone Memorial stopped the bleeding before halftime as quarterback Bryant Carter connected with receiver Quincy Hunter for a five-yard touchdown pass.
Hunter Heavilon added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-8 at the half.
Friendship scored once more late in the fourth period to make the final score 35-8.
Carter finished with 121 all-purpose yards, along with Hunter recording four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers finish the regular season at 4-6 overall and will travel to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Tullahoma next Friday for the first round of the TSSAA state playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.