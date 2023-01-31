Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&