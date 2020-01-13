Holding an opponent to only 37 points is often a recipe for basketball success, but a slow offensive Saturday night snapped the Stone Memorial Panthers’ winning streak at seven as they were defeated by Science Hill (18-1), 37-34.
The Panthers managed only four points the first half but were still alive in the contest as they held the Hilltoppers to only 14.
Stone Memorial woke up offensively in the third period as they posted 20 third-quarter points to lead 24-23 going into the final frame, where Science Hill would rally back to win by a final score of 37-34.
Senior guard Zach Street posted 14 points in the loss for the Panthers, who will look to bounce back on Tuesday when District 6AAA play opens at Rhea County (3-11). Stone Memorial currently sits at 11-6 overall.
Stone Memorial (34): Zach Street 14, Chris Coudriet 12, Dylan Whittenburg 5, Zach Boyd 2, Jack Eldridge 1
