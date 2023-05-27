Samantha Bullock, center, presents Kynden Patterson and Christian Authier from Cumberland County High School, Austin Greenwood and McKenna Langley from Stone Memorial, and Tucker Clark and Hunter Johnson from The Phoenix School with this year’s Grant Bullock Memorial Scholarship. Bullock was a football and soccer player at Stone Memorial High School who was killed in an ATV accident in 2019.
Recipients of the $500 scholarship must attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.