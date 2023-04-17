The Stone Memorial track team got big points from their field events last week at the Cookeville High School Invitational.
Trevor Sinard won the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 4 inches, and then followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the discus after throwing 111 feet, 2 inches.
On the girls’ side, Kortney Headrick finished fifth in both the shot and the discus. Her throw in the shot was 29 feet, 11 inches. She had a toss of 78 feet, 9.5 inches in the discus.
“The boys and girls throwing crews continue to improve,” said Stone coach James Pritt. “Every thrower we had in this competitive meet are underclassmen. Two of them – Kortney Headrick and Trevor Sinard – both are sophomores and are top-50 throwers in the state. Kortney has thrown over 30 feet and Trevor has thrown over 42 feet in the shot.”
He also mentioned the efforts of Kenyon Rector in the discus and Shane McCollan in the shot.
“Nathan Wagner continues to compete so well in the 1600 and 800 meters, placing second in both,” Pritt said. “Our male sprinting relays continue to score in each meet, in fact, the boys 4x4 broke the school record by placing second with a time 3:39.”
In other Stone Memorial results:
Boys 100 meters.Maddox Oquendo, 12th, 11.81; Andrew Headrick, 23rd, 12.38.
Girls 100 meters. Mary Smith, seventh, 13.74; Lily Tollet, 23rd, 15.29; Gracie Brown, 28th, 16.16.
Boys 4x200 relay. Sixth [Andrew Headrick, Maddox Oquendo, Jayden Eldridge, Skyler Harville], 1.39.14.
Girls 1600 meters. Savanna Amos, fifth, 5.52.
Boys 1600 meters. Nathan Wagner, second, 4.43; Robert Freeman, seventh, 5.21.
Boys 4x100 meter relay. Seventh [Andrew Headrick, Skyler Harville, Jayden Eldridge, Maddox Oquendo] 47.32.
Girls 400 meters.Macy Smith, fifth, 1.07.2; Lily Tollet, 14th, 1.10.
Girls 300 hurdles. Lily Van Hoose, 10th, 1.04.64.
Boys 800 meters. Nathan Wagner, second, 2.05; Robert Freeman, 10th, 2.23.
Girls 200 meters. Lily Tollett, 18th, 31.67; Gracie Brown, 21st, 34.87.
Boys 200 meters.Cade Radcliffe, 21st, 26.11.
Boys 4x400 relay. Second [Maddox Oquendo, Skyler Harville, Nathan Wagner, Brett McClung] 3.39.
Girls shot put.Kortney Headrick, fifth, 29 feet, 11 inches; Gemma Paramo, 11th, 25-0; Brittani Hurbin, 17th, 22-4.
Boys shot put. Trevor Sinard, first, 42 feet, 4 inches; Shane McCollan, eighth, 37-8.5; Kenyon Rector, 22nd, 31-8; Andrew Headrick, 26th, 29.11.5.
Girls discus. Kortney Headrick, fifth, 78 feet, 9.5 inches; Gemma Paramo, ninth, 72-10.5; Brittani Hurbin, 12th, 64-8.
Boys discus. Trevor Sinard, fifth, 111 feet, 2 inches; Kenyon Rector, eighth, 104-5.
Boys long jump. Maddox Oquendo, fifth, 18 feet, 6.5 inches.
