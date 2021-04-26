To promote exercise and Parkinson’s Disease awareness, the USAPA Pickleball Ambassadors of Cumberland County are hosting a fun, two-day Pickleball Event named Paddle Up to Parkinson’s in June.
On June 12, the even will take place at Centennial Park Pickleball Courts and June 13 Fairfield Glade Racquet Center will host to raise funds for The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
100% of Team Fox proceeds will go straight to MJFF’s research efforts in helping to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.
The goal is to have 200 participants and raise over $5,000. To date, $3,000+ in private donations has already been obtained and the event is a month and half away.
Event Entry Fee for Paddle Up to Parkinson’s will be $20 (These donations will be matched for the first 100 participants by a private donor). Sign-up to play today at www.playtimescheduler.com.
Also, private donations are being accepted online at: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/Team/View/144570/Paddle-Up-For-Parkinsons.
Parkinson’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder that affects about one million people in the United States and 10 million people worldwide.
Exercise is important for people with Parkinson’s disease because it helps maintain balance, mobility, and the ability to perform daily routines. Researchers have found that Parkinson’s patients who exercise at least 2 1/2 hours a week also experience a slower decline in their quality of life.
