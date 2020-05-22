Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is partnering with Infinity Sports for the fifth year of their popular sports camp. The dates for the camp are July 27-31, and space is limited.
The dates for open registration are Wednesday, June 3, from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration will be held in the portico entrance of the church.
The camp is limited to Grades 1-6 (fall 2020 enrollment). Required documents are a legal guardian photo ID and proof of health insurance for each child.
Due to COVID-19 recommendations, and to save time, parents are encouraged to visit the church website, www.onhisrock.org, to download and fill out the forms prior to registration.
The camp runs 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday with a closing/award ceremony on Friday afternoon. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included each day. While engaging campers in sports training, they will also receive spiritual training.
Sports training offered includes basketball, football, softball/baseball, soccer, and cheerleading/dance.
Each child attending will receive a T-shirt.
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is at 130 Towne Centre Dr. (behind Food City). Enter on the portico side of the church.
For more information, contact the church office at 931-484-6927 or Jeremy Cole at 931-200-1422.
