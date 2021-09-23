The Crossville Shooting Sports Park will host Shooting Hunger Oct. 28 at the park on Albert Frye Rd. off Peavine Rd.
Events are held in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, helping to provide more than 2 million meals to those who are hungry since the event began in 2016.
Presented by The Farm Bureau Family, Farmer’s Co-Op, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st, the sporting clays shoot welcomes the community to participate.
Participants can register at shootinghunger.com with entries fees of $110 for a single shooter and $500 for a five-person team. Registration includes 50 targets on the course, lunch and a goody bag. There will be door prizes and prizes for the top three teams and top individual shooter in both flights. There will also be a $500 scholarship awarded to the top youth shooter in both flights.
Shooters should bring their own shotgun shells and eye and ear protection. Crossville Shooting Sports Park will have shotgun shells available for purchase.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Corporate sponsorships are available. Contact info@shootinghunger.com for more information.
