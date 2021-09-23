Hundreds of clay target shooters from across the country converged onto Crossville Shooting Sports Park last weekend for the Tennessee State Clay Target championships, bringing more tourism dollars to Cumberland County.
“We had mostly Tennessee shooters, since it’s the Tennessee state,” said Geoff Pare of Gamaliel Shooting Supply Inc., the company called in to assist running the tournament.
“We’ve got some from Georgia, Alabama, Texas and all over. There’s a lot of states represented.”
The three days of shooting combined with the hundreds of competitors and their families provided a nice economic boost to Crossville.
“Most of those shooters have a spouse or people with them,” Pare said.
“We probably brought the city of Crossville 500 people last weekend. They’re eating out every night and spending money in the hotels for four days. This brought a good chunk of money into the local economy.”
“Some of these guys have been here for more than a week now,” said James Wattenbarger, board member at Crossville Shooting Sports Park.
“They’ve done sightseeing, played some golf and made a vacation out of this week. We’ve made recommendations on hotels and restaurants nearby.”
Bringing the state championship competition was more than a year in the making.
“We put a bid in for the contract,” said Wattenbarger. “We were awarded the contract about this time last year. We teamed up with Geoff and his crew, and it’s been a lot of phone calls and emails between then and now.
“We’ve been in very close contact with the city,” Wattenbarger added. “They’ve been very active in helping us get everything ready. Our city manager, Greg Wood, is fantastic to work with.”
Crossville Shooting Sports Park is a newer facility in the shooting sports world, but that doesn’t detract from the park’s quality.
“The club here has been awesome,” Pare said. “This a very new club, so the infrastructure is well-maintained and easy access from I-40.
“Hotels are right here, so it’s the perfect venue for a big shoot. People come from all over.”
“We’ve hosted smaller events in the past with 75-100,” Wattenbarger said.
“We handled that well, and this was the next step. When we started designing this facility more than 12 years ago, this was
the goal; to host a state event, and we’ve been
able to make that hap-
pen.”
Tom Seay wins high-overall shooter
More than 230 registered shooters from Tennessee and Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Indiana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Illinois and Florida competed in last weekend’s Tennessee State Clay Target championships.
“There’s several genres of shooting sports, but this one is sporting clay,” said Geoff Pare of Gamaliel Shooting Supply Inc.” It simulates hunting in the field. We’ve got two main event courses with 13 stations.
“It’s similar to golf; each station has two trap machines, and each is a different presentation of targets,” he added. Maybe they’ll be crossing targets to simulate doves or an incoming target. You’ve got to pay attention and read the targets. That’s where a really good target setter comes into play.
“We’ve got a world-champion shooter Bill McQuire setting the targets. We’ve been here for over a week getting the machines ready.
“We’ve got over 230 people, which is about 20 more than the 2020 shoot that wasn’t held here. We’ve met that goal and passed it a little.”
Tom Seay was the in-state high overall shooter with 185, followed by Mike Redmond as the runner-up.
Tim Jewell was the out-of-state high overall shooter, with Steven Tzotzolas the runner-up.
Senior Super Vet: Ron Johnston
Super Vet: Johnny Cox
Veteran: Mike Redmond
Junior: Brantley Whitwell
Sub Junior: Dalton Berry
Lady: Ashley Sellers
E Third Class: Taylor Hilliard
E Second Class: William Dunn
E First Class: Sara Fox
D Third Class: Aaron Davis
D Second Class: Christopher Keller
D First Class: Christopher Garrison
C Third Class: Hunter Raley
C Second Class: Brian Harris
C First Class: Cole Prince
B Third Class: Tyler Lloyd
B Second Class: Nathan Harris
B First Class: Wesley Vandee
A Third Class: Johnny Cox
A Second Class: Ralph Newcamp
A First Class: Gavin Anderson
AA Third Class: Nathaniel Myers
AA Second Class: Justin Reed
AA First Class: Marty Moore
M Third Class: John Michael Baggett
M Second Class: Brantley Whitwell
M First Class: Kevin Griffin
Preliminary
E First Class: Taylor Hilliard
D First Class: Joseph Ruga
C First Class: Michael Schmeisser
B First Class: Tate Murphy
A First Class: Seth Ratliff
AA First Class: Robert Hilliard
M First Class: Mike Redmond
High Overall — Kevin Griffin, 100
Runner Up — Darrel Clabough
Senior Super Vet: Ron Johnston
Super Vet: David Cole
Veteran: Darrel Clabough
Junior: Seth Ratliff
Sub Junior: Morgan Hilliard
Lady: Morgan Hilliard
Side events
410 Bore: Don Duffield
28 Gauge: Mike Redmond
20 Gauge: Daniel Tate
12 Gauge: Kevin Griffin
True Pairs: Daniel Tate
Super Sporting Jason Lowe
Five Stand: Don Padgett
FITASC: Mike Redmond
