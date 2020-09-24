Picture-perfect weather greeted District 6 Large Class golfers Monday afternoon at Golden Eagle Golf Club, where the Cumberland County Jets put together a complete performance to place second overall in the district tournament.
“We played well,” said CCHS head golf coach Randy Herring. “We had been a little up and down the past few weeks. Our No. 3 and 4 were going to be critical for us to move on, and they really came to play today.”
Cumberland County shot a 313 on the day, which followed Cookeville’s 300.
Jet senior Nick Horvath turned in the team’s low score for the day as he shot a 74.
Sophomore Jaxon Reed followed with a 75 along with an 80 from Tucker Christopher. Jackson Inman fired in an 84 to round out Cumberland County’s scoring.
“Nick played the best,” Herring said. “That’s been a while coming. He’s a senior and he’s matured over this season. He came to play today.”
Golden Eagle Golf Club is a familiar course for CCHS, which helped the Jets.
“It’s completely different from the courses we have in Crossville,” Herring said. “I call this an old school course; it’s not long and has small greens. Local knowledge is key.”
Moving forward, Cumberland County will compete in the Region 3 Large Class tournament Tuesday at Cleveland Country Club.
“We played in the Don Burke Invitational solely to get more exposure to the course. Cleveland is a great test to a golfer. We’re familiar with the course, so we’re going to go down confident and do the best we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.