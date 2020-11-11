The 2020-’21 basketball season is upon us as Cumberland County and Stone Memorial prepare to tip off their regular season campaigns.
The basketball teams aren’t the only ones preparing for the season, as the Crossville Lions Club will joing Cumberland County and Stone Memorial in an important fundraiser throughout the season, Shoot for Sight.
Based on shooting percentage and number of treys made, the Lady Jets were led in three-point shooting by Jorja Anderson and Abby Houston last year, and the Lady Panthers were led by Emma Capps.
The Jet men were led by Jackson Inman, Adam Floyd and Kole Torres, while Zach Street led the way for the Panthers.
Just like the last 23 years, these three pointers will be worth even more than three points on the scoreboard this year. The CCHS and SMHS basketball/Crossville Lions Club combination raised just over $6,000 last season.
The combo is asking local businesses and individuals to pledge a given amount for every triple that they make during this coming season.
For example, the four teams made 783 treys last year. If someone pledges .10 per shot and the teams make 783 shots again this year that would amount to a $78.30 contribution to the Crossville Lions Club.
Another option is to donate a specific sum of money for the full season. This year, donor names will appear on the back of specially designed team t-shirts based on the amount of the donation.
Lions Clubs have long been known for their work in eyesight care. In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions at their annual International Convention, challenging them to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”
Crossville Lions Club President, Charles Loveday, stated, “Our community is a great supporter of high school basketball and of our Crossville Lions Club. We appreciate all the assistance for the past 23 years of this project and look forward to an even greater effort this year. We are always pleased to team up with CCHS and SMHS basketball to support vision care for Cumberland Countians. It’s great for young people to take part in a community service project like this.”
Members of the Crossville club will be calling on local businesses and personal friends over the next few weeks for their financial support.
This project provides funding for important eye care services to Cumberland County school children and other deserving individuals.
Anyone wishing to contribute to “Shoot for Sight” may also contact the club’s project coordinator, Lewis Taylor of Highland Federal Savings & Loan, at 484-6178.
