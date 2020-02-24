Tournament time is crazy.
The Class AAA No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers learned this the hard way Thursday night, as they were upset in the District 6AAA semifinals by No. 4-seed White County 77-72 in overtime.
Stone Memorial, the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, was undefeated against 6AAA foes this season prior to the contest.
Down by three with 4.2 seconds left, White County senior Gracie Dodgen banked in a shot from more than 30 feet away to send the contest into overtime.
Though Stone Memorial won’t win a district title for the first time in three seasons, the Lady Panthers’ season is far from over.
They took on Cookeville in Monday’s consolation game. The Lady Panthers play Friday in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals, opponent to be determined.
Stone Memorial (72): Tessa Miller 27, Emma Capps 16, Mattie Buck 15, Annah Goss 7, Katie Adkisson 5, Keaton Freitag 2
