Several Stone Memorial High School wrestlers fared well recently at the prestigious Knoxville Catholic Invitational.
“Zion Bringhurst, Aubrey Thompson and Ricky Lester had a very good tournament considering some of the teams there were state contenders Father Ryan, Lakeway, Pigeon Forge, and Greeneville,” said Stone coach Brian Parker. “Sam had some good wins and just missed out on the medals. Placing in this tournament says a lot about these kids’ chances of qualifying and placing in state.”
Lester, wrestling at 113 pounds, opened the match with a bye. He then won a decision over Ashton Devey of William Bount. In the semifinal, Lester lost to Ezra Finstad of Gibbs, but bounced back with a decision over Daniel Marchetti of Father Ryan.
Lester’s final match was a loss to Miguel Rincon of Bradley Centeral in the third-place contest.
Dalton Platz, at 132 pounds, lost his first match to Andy Cable of Pigeon Forge and followed that up with another loss to Christian Nutter in the first match of the consolaton round of competition.
Aubrey Thompson, wrestling at 138 pounds, won his first three matches of the day, taking down Josiah Kelly of Pigeon Forge in the opener. He followed that with a decision over Riley Napier of Heritage, and he then beat Cameron Elliott of Notre Dame in the semifinal.
However, his luck ran out in the first-place match when Thompson lost by decision to Caleb Gumlick of Lakeway Christian Academy.
Zion Bringhurst received a bye in the first round of the 145-pound weight class. He then won his quarterfinal with a decision over Fransico Ordonez of Gibbs.
He knocked off Cole Thurston of Bearden to advance to the title match, but unfortunately, Bringhurst lost to Bradley Central’s Luke Belcher in the final.
Sam Bringhurst at 152 pounds won his first match with a win over Logan Peterson of Bearden. He fell to Seth Hart of Notre Dame in the quarterfinal, but came right back to beat Tucker Stultz of Jefferson County.
He then won by major decision over Hayden Simmons of Carter, and reached the consolation semifinal where he dropped a tough decision to Jake Fox of Bradley Central. Trenton Duncan won his first match in the 160-pound class with a victory over Cyrus Smith of Heritage. But then he lost his next two matches to fall out of the tournament.
He dropped decisions to Gunner Taylor of Bradley Central by fall, and then lost to Aidan Dooley of Lakeway Christian Academy.
Aden Thompson wrestled in the 172-pound division for Stone Memorial and faced a tough draw at Knoxville Catholic. Thompson faced Dylan Jackson of state powerhouse Pigeon Forge, and Dylan Vintrov of Notre Dame, and came up short each time.
Matthew Becker opened the 182-pound division with a win over Cole Campbell of Heritage.
However, he lost his next match to Lucas Kendall of Clinton County, putting Becker in the consolation round. That’s when he fell to in a tough match with Kyle Buckner of Anderson County.
In girls’ action, Stone Memorial competed in a round-robin tournament and was successful.
Anna Scoville came away with three pins, while Paige and Jaelyn Patton had two pins each. Hannah Simoes, Haley Suggs and Sarah Pape each had one pin in the tournament.
The Stone Memorial wrestlers will participate Saturday in the I-40 Clash Day of Duals at SMHS. There will be 10 teams in the boys’ division and each will wrestle five matches. The girls also have a double-elimination tournament with 20 teams. The boys’ action will begin at 9 a.m. with the girls’ competition getting going at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.