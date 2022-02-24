Crossville is well represented at the ongoing TSSAA state wrestling meet as seven area athletes qualified during last week’s boys sectional and girls regional.
The state meet started Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin.
Last Friday, Cumberland County freshman Lexi Page and Stone Memorial’s Jaelyn Patton dominated their respective divisions in the Region 2 meet held at SMHS.
On the boys side, four from Stone Memorial and one from Cumberland County qualified for state during last Saturday’s Class A sectional, also held at SMHS.
From CCHS, sophomore Jacob Nealon advanced to state along with Stone Memorial’s Ryan King, Malachi Ray, Aubrey Thompson and Elijah Cook.
Photos from last weekend are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
