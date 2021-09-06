Not all the challenges involving the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics are taking place on the field of play. Following a year in which the event was canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 competition is marked by uncertainty due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
For some 240 seniors, that could mean fewer chances to display their athletic prowess against their peers and run, jump, throw and shoot with youthful abandon. The games began Thursday with the golf tournament and go through early October.
With a spike in COVID-19 cases, there’s some uncertainty around some of the events. “We’re taking it day-by-day,” said Angela Shadden, director of the Fair Park Senior Center. “A number of districts (four) have dropped out of the Senior Olympics.”
The 3-on-3, basketball tournament has been canceled, said to Alicia Arehart, assistant director for Fair Park Senior Center. “It’s a close contact and indoor sport,” Arehart said. “After talking to Pat Murphy, who’s in charge of the tournament, given the rising Covid numbers, we decided to cancel it. Holding it outdoors was discussed, but Pat thought it would be too warm.”
Arehart said they’re still trying to determine whether they’ll hold events such as track and field and cornhole. Practically all the events serve as qualifiers for the state completion.
With a number of people hesitant to register due to concerns over the pandemic, Arehart said they would have a reduced number of participants and are looking at the option of canceling certain district events and allowing people to compete at the state level without having to qualify.
One event that won’t be canceled is pickleball. Arehart said they have 90 seniors signed up for the tournament, which features singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Among the players is the doubles team of Cathy Schirtzinger and Janet DiCristina, both Fairfield Glade residents
Schirtzinger, 70, is taking part in the Senior Olympics for the first time. She and her partner will compete in the 65-69 age group.
“Janet talked me into it,” said the Ohio native and retired teacher. “I want to have fun and play a good game. My partner’s a real joy to play with. There’s no pressure on me.”
Schirtzinger is a former synchronized swimmer who was introduced to pickleball at an RV park in Texas.
“I was running around, swinging and missing,” she said.
In 2016, Schirtzinger took beginning lessons with Eddie and Muffin Liskovec at Central Baptist Church in Crossville. She stuck with it and now plays four to five times a week, competing in her first tournament, with DiCristina, three weeks ago and winning a match.”
We both want to do well,” she said. “There’s tons of camaraderie. I’ve found it improves my balance and given me a tremendous perception of what’s going on around me in other aspects of my life.”
DiCristina, 67, has been playing pickleball for some five years after someone suggested she give it a try. A former recreational athlete who played tennis, soccer, volleyball and softball when she was younger, the New Jersey native said she picked up the new sport pretty quickly and, like her partner, took lessons from the Liskovecs. DiCristina said she prefers doubles over singles because there’s less court to cover.
She described Schirtzinger as a really good partner who wants to win but understands it’s just a game. Her calm demeanor has helped DiCristina develop some patience and more varied shot selection.
“I hit the ball hard,” she said, “but I’ve learned you can still win the point if you dink it over. It would be so cool to win a medal, but it’s OK if we don’t. It’s about good time, good competition and good people.”
Ernie Mathis, 59, is another Fairfield Glade resident who will compete in pickleball. He’s getting his money’s worth, signing up for singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the 60-64 age group.
A former cross-country runner in high school who also played baseball and basketball, the Indiana native has played pickleball for three years and finished third in a Fairfield Glade tournament earlier this summer.
“I love playing for fun,” said Mathis, another attendee of the Liskovecs’ pickleball classes. “I love competition, and it’s nice every once in a while to compete. I like exercise. I’m not a guy who goes to the gym and lifts weights. After taking Muffin’s classes, I heard about the Senior Olympics and thought, what the heck, I’ll give it a try.”
Kevin Kelly, 65, is a first-time participant in the Senior Olympics. He’ll be competing in the 50, 100, 200 and 400-meter sprints in the 60-65 age group.
“I’m curious to see how I do against guys my own age,” said Kelly, a resident of Harrison who’s competing in the Upper Cumberland District Senior Olympics after the Chattanooga district canceled its games due to concerns over the pandemic.
A native of Savannah, GA, Kelly ran sprints in high school and later did triathlons. His goal is to qualify for the National Senior Olympics.“I’m a highly competitive person,” Kelly said. “If I’m going to do it, I might as well go for nationals.”
Although he runs and bikes, Kelly doesn’t know what to expect when he hits the track in Crossville.
“I want to make it to the end of the track, not fall down, and not look stupid,” Kelly said.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with the mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle for seniors through fitness, sports and an active involvement in life. Senior men and women 50 and older compete in 10 age groups, starting with 50-54 and ending with 95-plus. They must be residents of Tennessee or live within 30 miles of the state line. Medals are presented to the top three finishers in each age group.
This year, due to the cancellation of the 2020 district completion, all district participants are eligible for the state competition. In addition to golf, competition is offered bowling, tennis, swimming, pickleball, basketball, table tennis, softball throw, horseshoes, shuffleboard, cornhole, chair volleyball, and track and field. An awards luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
