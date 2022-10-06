Volleyball season came to a close this week for both the Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School squads, each falling in the district tournament Tuesday night.
“I thought we played really hard and I couldn’t ask for anything more from my girls,” said SMHS coach Tori Permenter. “I have to give it to Livingston, they had a great day of volleyball, going on to beat Upperman after us for the championship.”
Upperman was the no. 1 seed in the tournament, taking on CCHS in the opening round.
Coach Roger Dixon said, “We gave it all we had. But I felt we improved as the season progressed. As a coach, that’s all you can ask. We just came up short in the tournament.”
Several Cumberland County players earned regular season and tournament honors:
Carlee Williams, CCHS, All District
Malloree Woodard, CCHS, All Tournament
Sophia Johns, SMHS, All District and All Tournament
Carey Garrison, SMHS, All District
Hailee McDonald, SMHS, All Tournament
Laila Howard, CCHS, All District Freshman
Delayna Inman, CCHS, All District Freshman
Dani Hassler, CCHS, All District Freshman
Brylee Sims, SMHS, All District Freshman
Permenter was pleased with her team’s performance over the season.
“We are still young and we are losing two great seniors — Carey Garrison and Bailey Smith,” she said. “We’ve got big shoes to fill next season as they contributed more than I could ever ask for.”
“Each of the seniors contributed to our program and culture to make it the best. The effort they put in has contributed and will still contribute to our success for years to come. I am so proud of each of them and I can not wait to see what they do in the future.”
Permenter noted the team had improved from last season.
“We went from six wins last year to 21 wins this year, so I call that progress,” Permenter said. “I hope for even bigger things next season because I know these girls are hungry for success and will put in that work in the off season.”
Dixon said his team is still young, with a number of freshmen and sophomores taking leadership positions on the varsity squad.
Williams, a sophomore, serves as the CCHS setter.
“She stepped into that leadership role and has done exceptionally well,” Dixon said. “I look forward to her leadership in the future.”
Woodard, also a sophomore, was “thrown to the wolves so to speak,” Dixon said, but handled the varsity team needs well.
Both Livingston Academy and Upperman High School will advance to the region tournament. Permenter noted Livingston had not managed to beat Upperman, the top seed in the district, during the regular season.
“It was a good day for them,” she said of the LA squad.
