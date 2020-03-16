Due to COVID-19, all school-related sporting events, including games and practices, in Cumberland County are canceled until further notice.
Cumberland County athletic director Dean Patton sent the following message out to county coaches and administration Monday morning:
“At the latest direction of Governor [Bill] Lee, the cancellation/postponement of athletics is now extended through March 31.
There are to be NO contests (home or away), practice, open gym or open facility, workouts or conditioning, starting today 3/16 through Tuesday 3/31. This is applies to all levels — elementary, middle school, and high school.
Again, please inform all AAU, club, and travel teams that your facilities will NOT be available during these dates.
Again sorry for any inconvenience.”
