Unfortunately, the world of basketball is filled with a lot of ups and downs. Coaches will tell you some games, the basket looks as big as a bathtub and every shot put up goes in. It makes it look so simple. And then some nights, the basket looks like the size of a golf ball and every shot seems to pop right out. It can be so frustrating.
That seemed to be the case for the Cumberland County Lady Jets Friday night when they had several open looks at the basket that just wouldn’t fall. The end result was a 61-51 loss to Upperman High School in Baxter.
“I would have liked to have made some more shots later in the game,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “I thought we were right where we needed to be early in the game. I think we hit a spell where we couldn’t score for a little bit, and I think early in the game some of our seniors could have given us a little more offensively.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 18-7 on the year and 6-4 in District 7AAA. Upperman improves to 23-3 and 8-2.
“Defensively, we’re in a good spot, but we didn’t close out the game very well and they controlled the tempo,” Cram-Torres said. “That gave us problems.”
The Lady Jets opened the game pounding the ball inside to Jalynn Baldwin. However, they were also able to connect from outside on shots from Emery Baragona and Abby Houston, and led 12-10 after the first period.
Upperman came back in the second period, off of good shooting from Gracie Butler to take a narrow 25-22 advantage heading into halftime. The two teams went back and forth to open the second half. Upperman opened up its lead to double digits briefly, but Aliyah Hawkins helped Cumberland County rally and cut the lead to 37-30 heading into the final eight minutes.
Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with 16 points. Houston had 12 points and Grace Baldwin chipped in with seven. Jalynn Baldwin tallied six points and Hawkins scored five. Lexie Carroll got three points and Jorja Anderson added two.
Gracie Butler led Upperman with 19 points.
“Their defense gave us some problems, and we didn’t handle the ball well in some spots,” Cram-Torres said.
“You can’t come in here to Upperman and make mistakes, and unforced errors.”
After Friday’s games, the girls’ district race is getting crowded at the top. Livingston Academy leads the way with a 9-1 league record. Upperman is 8-2 and White County is 7-3. CCHS is 6-4. DeKalb County is 4-6 on the year, while Stone Memorial and Macon County have 1-10 district slates.
Cumberland County Lady Jets will close out the regular season this week with district home games Feb. 7 with DeKalb County and White County on Feb. 10. They will also host non-district foe Clarkrange on Feb. 11.
“This is a big week for us,” said Cram-Torres. “We told the kids we can’t walk into this week and not beat our two opponents.
“They can take it as pressure, or they can not take it as pressure, it doesn’t matter me. The bottom line is we need to wi n two district games this week.”
CCHS puts seven in scoring column
The Cumberland County Jets spread the scoring wealth around Friday night in their District 7AAA battle at Upperman High School in Baxter. No less than seven players reached the scoring column in the game, but the effort wasn’t enough and the Jets came up just short in a 56-41 decision.
“We played well and we got a lot of stops near the end, we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney.
“Against their zone, I thought we executed really well. When they went to man-to-man, it got physical and they’re really good on defense.”
The game went back and forth early with neither team gaining much of an advantage. The game was tied at 13 after the first period. Big buckets from Braden Leviner and Braeden Woodard helped the Jets stay even with the Bees.
Upperman tried to up the pressure on Cumberland County in the second period, hoping to get some buckets in transition. However, the Jets answered the call and stayed within striking distance, trailing 28-24 at halftime. The Bees were able to create some separation in the second half and took a 43-32 lead into the final quarter.
“They hold a lot of people to 40 points here on their floor, but I thought we battled,” Denney said. “We played well against the zone, we just have to clean some things up against the man-to-man defense.”
Woodard led Cumberland County with 16 points on the night. Leviner had 11 points and Jaxon Reed had four. Nolen Carter scored three points. Sol Sitton scored three, while Ethan Dixon and Braylon Burnett had two points each.
Jaxon Bush scored 21 points to lead Upperman in the win.
“Braden Leviner got going well early, that was good. He shoots the ball pretty well,” Denney said. “Jaxon did a great job of executing what we need him to do. Braeden Woodard did a good job of getting into the paint, and I think everyone gave us good things. We just have to figure out how to fit that all together.”
Cumberland County will close out the regular season this week when the Jets host district foes DeKalb County Feb. 7, and White County Feb. 10. Non-district contender Clarkrange will visit on Feb. 11.
After Friday night, Stone Memorial locked up the District 7AAA regular-season title. Stone is 11-0 with Upperman and Livingston Academy at 7-3. White County is next at 5-5, with DeKalb County at 4-6 and Cumberland County at 2-8. Macon County is 0-11.
