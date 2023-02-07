Officials at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools said they may consider adding lacrosse to their roster of varsity sports after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted to sanction the sports in a recent meeting.
After a long discussion, the TSSAA Legislative Council unanimously voted to sanction boys' and girls' lacrosse beginning with the 2024-’25 school year.
“I think adding sports allows more opportunities for students to participate, grow and mature and develop both physically and socially,” said Stone Memorial Athletics Director Nathan Brown. “I am a proponent of adding more opportunities for our student athletes. I hope we can develop a plan to increase participation in all sports. The only downside would be us trying to find qualified coach when sports are added.”
Steven Miller, the athletics director at Cumberland County, agrees with Brown.
The addition is a good idea, but it doesn’t mean a school has to add the sport.
“I look at it from an opportunity standpoint,” Miller said. “I am always about trying to add opportunities for kids to participate in sports. However, just because the TSSAA adds a sport doesn’t mean we have to add it. We may not have the student interest.”
Since the sanctioning of the sport doesn’t take effect for another two years, Brown and Miller said they’re going to survey the student body and see if there is even an interest to get the sport started.
“Stone Memorial will send out interest surveys to our student body to see if we have enough players to form a team,” Brown said. “Additionally, we will promote the sport in physical education classes as part of the curriculum. If the data shows interest from our student body, we will begin the search for a qualified coach to lead the team.”
Miller said there are a lot of questions still to be answered. If there is student interest in playing lacrosse at CCHS, are there enough students to start a boys team or a girls team, or both? Also, because the sport is not offered in the county elementary schools, Cumberland County and Stone Memorial would have no feeder programs to help make out their teams.
“I think we’re going to need to see some significant interest from the students to move forward,” Miller said. “We’re going to need some good numbers, probably in the 10-15 range for us to be able to sit down and really explore it.
“Also, I have no problem, because it is a newer sport in this area, of doing a co-op situation with Stone Memorial. I am not sure how Nathan Brown would feel about that.”
