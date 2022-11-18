Students across the county are gearing up for the 50th annual Cumberland County Scholastic Chess Championship, set Saturday at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9.
This five-round tournament is open to only Cumberland County students and sponsored by Highland Federal Savings and Loan Association. It’s designed to help the students prepare for bigger events to follow. And parents love it because it doesn’t cost anything — if players are registered before the day of the tournament. No national or state memberships are required.
There are four sections: high school, grades 9-12; junior high, grades 7-8; elementary, grades 4-6; and primary, grades 3 and below.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three in each section, with medals for the top 10 in each section. The top player in each section will also have their names engraved on a plaque hanging in the Highland Federal office. The overall high school winner will also be awarded the $1,000 Clinton H. Pearson Jr. scholarship.
Entries may be mailed to the Cumberland County Chess Club, P.O. Box 271, Crossville, TN 38557; taken to the Chess Club meetin 6-9 p.m. Thursday at ReMax, 24 Oak St., Crossville; or emailed to cumberlandcountychessclub@gmail.com. Or call Alan Kantor, 931-200-9038.
Students can still enter Saturday for a $5 registration fee; at the Community Complex between 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday for day-of registration.
Play begins at 9 a.m., with rounds following at 10 and 11 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.