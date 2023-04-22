Dan Schlafer of Cumberland County recently received the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Loyalty Award for his contributions to high school athletics throughout the state.
The award was presented April 16 during the TIAAA State Conference held in Murfreesboro.
Schlafer is a long-time educator and currently serves as federal programs coordinator for the Hamilton County School System. He previously served in administrative roles in Cumberland County and Monroe County schools.
He was the head football coach for Cumberland County High School from 1992-1995 and served in various coaching capacities at multiple schools since beginning his education career in 1974.
He also served on the Cumberland County Board of Education from 2002 to 2015.
Schlafer has been active in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association for many years and was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame and the TSSAA Distinguished Service Recognition Award in 2013.
He serves as an ex-officio member of the TSSAA Legislative Council and Board of Control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.