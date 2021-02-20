Saturday afternoon saw all four Crossville high school basketball teams compete in their respective district semifinal matchups, and three of four were victorious to advance to championship games.
Up first were the Cumberland County Jets, who defeated Bledsoe County 83-64 to advance to Tuesday's District 7AA title matchup at Grundy County.
Following CCHS was the Class AAA No. 6 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers, who avenged last week's loss to White County in impressive fashion, 79-62. SMHS will travel to Cookeville for Monday's District 6AAA championship game.
The Cumberland County Lady Jets advanced to yet another district championship with a 54-40 win over Grundy County. Cumberland County will host Sequatchie County on Monday in the District 7AA title game.
The Stone Memorial Panthers rounded out the day and fell in a tough battle at White County, 62-55. SMHS will host Cookeville in the District 6AAA consolation game on Tuesday.
More content from this weekend's games will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
