Cumberland County middle school golfer Sarah Bass recently won her second consecutive girls Upper Cumberland junior golf district tournament.
Bass fired a 41 to claim medalist honors at Lake Tansi.
“Sarah played very solid,” said coach Randy Herring. “She has been the best girl player in the district the last two years. She has the ability to develop into a very competitive player on the state level. I look for her to make an immediate impact as a freshman this fall.”
Bass finishes the season with a 41 average and a season-low round of 39 at Tansi, which ties Jillian Jones and Kelsey Neely for lowest round shot by a Cumberland County female player.
In boys action, the district tournament was played at Heatherhurst’s Crag course on May 11.
Nine schools from the Upper Cumberland were represented.
Cumberland County finished third with a 199 behind 181 and 192.
“Algood had the best team and it would be a toss up between Upperman and Cumberland,” Herring said. “We had split during the regular season, and just didn’t have our best stuff today. That’s golf.”
Colton Harden led the team with a 45 and finished fourth overall. Other Cumberland County scores include Liam Fuentes at 48, Charlie Vanwinkle at 53, Max Vanwinkle at 53 and Eli Davis at 57.
