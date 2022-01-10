The 31st edition of the annual Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival is set for Jan. 15-16 (Saturday-Sunday) at the Hiwassee Refuge and Birchwood Community Center.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, extra precautions have been made resulting in reduced indoor functions. There will be two short presentations by the American Eagle Foundation each day at the community center, and there will be no other entertainment or presentations as in past years.
There will be limited vendors and food service will be available each day beginning at 7 a.m. The main focus of this year’s festival is simply enjoying the sandhill cranes and spending time outdoors.
Olin Chlor Alkali is the primary sponsor of the festival. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is once again partnering with the Cherokee Removal Memorial and the Birchwood Area Society Improvement Council to host the festival. There will be an increase in the number of shuttles to the Cherokee Removal Memorial and the Hiwassee Refuge.
The festival is a celebration of the thousands of sandhill cranes that migrate through or spend the winter on and around the Hiwassee Refuge in Birchwood as well as an opportunity to focus attention on the rich wildlife heritage of the state and the Native American history of the area.
The nearby Cherokee Removal Memorial will feature Native American folklore specialists. They will present artifacts and objects used in everyday life by Native American inhabitants in the Hiwassee River area. Along with the wildlife viewing at the refuge, wildlife and birding experts will be on site. They will provide visitors with a unique educational experience by sharing information and viewing scopes.
The festival will conclude by 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/birds/sandhill-crane-festival.html.
The Hiwassee Refuge comprises about 6,000 acres. The Birchwood Community Center is only three miles from the wildlife-viewing site at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge.
The Cherokee Removal Memorial is adjacent to the refuge near the Tennessee River. The Hiwassee Refuge and Cherokee Removal Memorial are open to the public year-round and visitors are welcome during normal operating hours.
Sandhill Crane Festival set for Jan. 15-16
Tags
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Wanda E. Crockett, 73, of Crossville, passed away Jan. 1, 2022. She was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Crossville, the daughter of Ralph and Amanda Dixon Adams. She was a homemaker and a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband, Dale Crockett of Crossville…
Most Popular
Articles
- Store clerk charged with theft
- $50,000 deal settles legal costs, formalizes delinquent tax process
- Pair charged with burglary of storage building
- Woman found dead off Frazier Rd.
- Shot fired through door, missing family members; man told deputies he was trying to 'sight' a rifle
- 9-vehicle pileup reported on I-40 near county line - more snow could come on Thursday
- Pair charged with burglary of storage building, theft
- Animal control now helmed by sheriff
- Woman chases man burglarizing vehicles
- Man who fled New Year's Eve crash faces charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.