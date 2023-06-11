The annual Summer Splash 5K will be June 24 near the Dogwood Park pavilion in Cookeville.
Proceeds from the event, which will start at 6 p.m., will help cancer patients through the Cancer Fund at Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation in honor and memory of Sarah Alice Bagci. The race is presented by Eye Centers of Tennessee, Raising Canes and Roland Digital Media.
On-site registration will start at 5.
Call Amanda Scott at 931-783-2003 or go to www.cookevilleregionalcharity.org for details.
Loving Kingston 2023
The fourth annual Loving Kingston 5K and Fun Walk will be July 3 at the Southwest Point Track on S. Kentucky St. in Kingston.
The race will start at 7 a.m. and will be timed by the Knoxville Track Club.
The registration fee is $30 for each race, and competitors will be broken into age groups spanning from 14-and-below to 80-and-above.
Proceeds will go to benefit Roane County Hands of Mercy Food Bank, which serves food to more than 500 people per month.
Call Gary Alley at 865-603-7449, or check out the race web site at www.ilovemygrove.com for more information.
Great Chase Race
The annual Great Chase Race is scheduled to be run Aug. 12 in Cookeville.
The event includes a 5K race and one-mile fun run, starting at 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., respectively.
The race will begin at The Biz Foundry on Cedar Ave., and will end at the Exceptional Bean on Walnut Ave.
Awards will include overall male and female winners, as well as the top three age group finishers.
The entry fee is $15 for the one-mile fun run and $30 for the Great Chase Race 5K.
All of the proceeds will go to help the work of nonprofits in the Cookeville area.
For more information, contact Manna Global Missions at 561-299-0484 or by email at info@WeAreManna.org.
Race for a Cure Color Run
The annual Farm Bureau Race for a Cure Color Run will be Oct. 1 at noon in Crossville.
The event at Stone Elementary School includes a 5K race and 1-mile fun walk. The 5K race will start at 8:15 a.m., with the 1-mile fun walk beginning at 8:30.
There will be a winner in the adult division and the youth division, which will be 13 years of age and under.
Awards presented for the Best Costume in the youth and adult divisions.
Contact Lee Henry at lee.henry@fbitn.com for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.